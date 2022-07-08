We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Biden is expected to sign an executive order to protect abortion rights
Published July 8, 2022 at 4:25 AM PDT
The White House says President Biden will try to answer the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, and preserve access to abortion services by signing an executive order on reproductive rights.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.