We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
An-ex Japanese prime minister was shot while campaigning. A critical figure in the final days of the Trump White House will testify before the Jan. 6 panel. A poll delved into gun-control measures.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.