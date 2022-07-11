We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
A new NYC Met exhibit explores the complicated role water plays for indigenous groups
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT
A new exhibit at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art explores how Native Americans have used water and highlights the politicization of the resource.
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.