Jacob Garchik's boldly mixed 'Assembly' is quintessential COVID-era jazz
Fresh Air |
By
Kevin Whitehead
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
Garchik's album started as a socially-distanced session which was then mixed — sometimes seamlessly, sometimes brazenly. It's music for an era of frequent disruption — and prized moments of calm.
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.