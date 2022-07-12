We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
#IAmVanessaGuillen explores the culture of toxicity at Fort Hood
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Andrea Patiño Contreras, director of the documentary #IamVanessaGuillen, which explores the culture of sexual harassment at Fort Hood military base.
