#IAmVanessaGuillen explores the culture of toxicity at Fort Hood

By A Martínez
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Andrea Patiño Contreras, director of the documentary #IamVanessaGuillen, which explores the culture of sexual harassment at Fort Hood military base.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
