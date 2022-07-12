© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Our predictions for today's Emmy nominations

By Glen Weldon
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT

Emmy nominations will be announced this morning. Glen Weldon, co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, gives Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep a sense of what to expect.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon