Temps rising in Europe, but with lack of Russian gas, leaders turn back to coal

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

A brutal heat wave in Europe is spotlighting some of the consequences of the Ukraine war as leaders across the continent abandon climate goals as gas supplies from Russia slow to a trickle.

The rising temperatures are also highlighting water shortages, failing crops and the need to meet the very same climate goals that are being pushed aside to supply energy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bloomberg’s senior editor Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.