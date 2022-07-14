© 2022 KUNR
U.S. can learn lessons from landmark Paris attacks trial

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT

The largest trial in French history has officially come to an end.

This week, defense lawyers for the 20 people found guilty in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris declined to appeal the guilty verdict.

Victims who testified during the landmark Paris attacks trial, which wrapped up at the end of June, say the case holds lessons for the United States.

NPR’s Rebecca Rosman reports.

