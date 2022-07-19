© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

News brief: Putin trip, Europe endures heat wave, Steve Dettelbach

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published July 19, 2022 at 2:06 AM PDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Iran. Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week. And for the first time since 2015, the ATF has a permanent director.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin