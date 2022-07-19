© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

What's at stake for Gen Z voters, from the climate to the Supreme Court

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

A lot is at stake for the nation’s youngest voters, from the climate to the Supreme Court to the cost of living. They see an elderly cast of political characters led by President Biden and former President Trump, and they say they’re dissatisfied.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Princeton Professor of history and public affairs Julian Zelizer about how Generation Z voters may turn out.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.