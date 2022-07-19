© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Why we still haven't figured out remote work in 2022

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
Closeup shot of an unidentifiable businesswoman using a cellphone and laptop while working in an office
Closeup shot of an unidentifiable businesswoman using a cellphone and laptop while working in an office

Remote work is still a challenge two and a half years after some office workers went home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we may have figured out Zoom, new workers on-boarding remotely face specific issues.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks, talks with Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson about how we can still improve work, both remote and in-person.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.