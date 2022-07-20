We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published July 20, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
Sri Lanka's Parliament chooses a new president. New Mexico firefighters have nearly contained a historic wildfire. And, Netflix says it lost nearly 1 million subscribers between April and June.
