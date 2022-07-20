© 2022 KUNR
'The Bear' dishes up a sneaky, smart show that's just as manic as restaurant life

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM PDT

Set in a sandwich shop in Chicago, this sharply written eight-part series is stingingly accurate about restaurant work — the merciless stresses, oversized personalities and battlefield camaraderie.

John Powers
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.
