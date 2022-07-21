© 2022 KUNR
A good broadcast plan may be key to the success of the female Tour de France

By Tom Goldman
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

When the Tour de France ends this week, another one begins — this time for the world's best female riders. For the first time in 33 years, women will compete in the most famous cycling stage race.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
