We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
A good broadcast plan may be key to the success of the female Tour de France
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
When the Tour de France ends this week, another one begins — this time for the world's best female riders. For the first time in 33 years, women will compete in the most famous cycling stage race.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.