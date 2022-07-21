© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Italian prime minister resigns after coalition collapses

Published July 21, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after the coalition propping up his premiership disintegrated.

With Draghi stepping down, Italy will once again be plunged into political tumult. His resignation came after the influential 5-Star Movement party pulled their support.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Adam Raney for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.