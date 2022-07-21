We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
'The Last Movie Stars' offers an intimate portrait of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT
A new six-part documentary, directed by Ethan Hawke, pulls from interviews with the couple as well as with their Hollywood friends to provide an unvarnished view of their careers and lengthy marriage.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.