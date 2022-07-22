We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published July 22, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT
A wrap up of the latest House Jan. 6 committee hearing. The U.N. appears close to a deal to get needed grain out of Ukraine to the rest of the world. President Biden is being treated for COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.