© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Bannon's sweeping plans to bring 'shock troops' into government

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

Steve Bannon will be sentenced in October on his conviction of contempt of Congress for failing to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.

But he is still pushing forward with plans for a second Trump administration, including bringing in thousands of Trump loyalists for civil service jobs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Green, columnist for Bloomberg Businessweek and author of “Devil’s Bargain: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and the Storming of the Presidency.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.