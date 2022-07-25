© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro kicks off his reelection campaign

By Leila Fadel,
John Otis
Published July 25, 2022 at 2:10 AM PDT

President Bolsonaro is a far-right populist who likes to cast himself in the same mold as former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro is facing a stiff challenge in October's election.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
John Otis
See stories by John Otis