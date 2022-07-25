We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
What makes a death scene 'immortal?' A writer explains his favorite fictional deaths
Published July 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dan Kois about his list of "The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time" in Slate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.