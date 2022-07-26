© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

How wasps impact the planet — beyond just their nasty sting

Published July 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
A Cicada Killer Wasp sits atop a plant. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
A Cicada Killer Wasp sits atop a plant. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

In some buzzy news, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from professor Seirian Sumner, an entomologist and behavioral ecologist who explains why wasps don’t deserve the bad rap they get.

Seirian Sumner (Eva Vermandel)

Her new book “Endless Forms: The Secret World of Wasps” that highlights the crucial contributions wasps make to our planet and is out now.

“Endless Forms” cover (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.