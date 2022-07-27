© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Britney Griner is expected to testify in her own defense in Moscow trial

By Leila Fadel,
Charles Maynes
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT

WNBA star Britney Griner returns to court in Moscow Wednesday. She's pleaded guilty to smuggling vape cartridges with hash oil into the country, but says she didn't intentionally break Russian law.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes