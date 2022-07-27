© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Encore: 'Into the Woods' returns to Broadway

By Jeff Lunden
Published July 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT

The concert version of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods moves to Broadway, with Sara Bareilles, Brian D'Arcy James and others.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden