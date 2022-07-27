We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
In Moscow trial, Britney Griner is expected to testify in her own defense
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
WNBA star Britney Griner returns to court Wednesday. She's pleaded guilty to smuggling vape cartridges with hash oil into the country, but says she didn't intentionally break Russian law.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.