We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates Wednesday. An Indiana doctor says she's been harassed for giving an abortion to a 10-year-old who had been raped. Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.