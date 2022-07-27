© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

What a cluster of drug overdose deaths could tell us about the shape of the addiction crisis

Published July 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

In February, eight people in St. Louis died from drug overdoses over two days. The victims were all Black and all but one lived in the same apartment building.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrew Joseph, a reporter for STAT, about what this cluster tells us about the new shape of the addiction crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.