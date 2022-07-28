We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Tyshawn Sorey's 'Mesmerism' celebrates the everyday miracle of the jazz rhythm trio
Fresh Air |
By
Kevin Whitehead
Published July 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT
Each player in this trio addresses the beat in a spontaneous way, without constant chaos. A casual romp like this session makes for breezy listening.
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.