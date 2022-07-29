We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Bouncily bingeable, 'Uncoupled' delivers exactly what you'd expect from Darren Star
Fresh Air |
By
John Powers
Published July 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT
Neil Patrick Harris plays a gay New Yorker whose long-term relationship abruptly ends. While it's tempting to criticize Uncoupled for being superficial, that would be missing the point — and the fun.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.