Bouncily bingeable, 'Uncoupled' delivers exactly what you'd expect from Darren Star

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published July 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT

Neil Patrick Harris plays a gay New Yorker whose long-term relationship abruptly ends. While it's tempting to criticize Uncoupled for being superficial, that would be missing the point — and the fun.

John Powers
John Powers is the pop culture and critic-at-large on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. He previously served for six years as the film critic.
