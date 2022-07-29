Schumer and Manchin strike a deal — but can it fight inflation?

This week, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he planned to support a deficit reduction package that addressed both climate change and prescription drug reform. A long-time thorn in the side of President Biden’s agenda, it was a stark reversal for the one senator who has been blocking key planks.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

