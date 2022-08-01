© 2022 KUNR
Encore: Bill Russell, basketball legend with record 11 NBA titles, dies at 88

By Tom Goldman
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

One of basketball's great players has died. Bill Russell was a star with the Boston Celtics and won the most titles of any NBA player: 11. (Story first aired on ATC on July 31, 2022.)

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
