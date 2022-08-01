We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Encore: Bill Russell, basketball legend with record 11 NBA titles, dies at 88
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
One of basketball's great players has died. Bill Russell was a star with the Boston Celtics and won the most titles of any NBA player: 11. (Story first aired on ATC on July 31, 2022.)
