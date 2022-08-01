© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

More rain ahead for eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM PDT

More rain is in the forecast for eastern Kentucky Monday, and much of the area is under a flood watch. Severe flash flooding last week caused dozens of deaths and extensive damage to roads, bridges, businesses and homes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gwen Johnson, who lives in Jackhorn, Kentucky, about outreach efforts and the extent of the damage.

Resources:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.