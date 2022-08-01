© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.

Searching for TV shows to Watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+

By A Martínez,
Glen Weldon
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

For every buzzed about show like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon