We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Searching for TV shows to Watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
For every buzzed about show like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.