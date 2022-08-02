Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt faces the longest sentence given so far for storming the Capitol

Insurrectionist Guy Reffitt has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for leading a mob to the Capitol doors, carrying a weapon and threatening family members. Divisions in his family reflect divisions in the country now.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the podcast “Will Be Wild.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.