Inside the fallout following Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

There’s been ongoing fallout from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week. Taiwan’s leaders were pleased to see such a high-ranking U.S. official show support for their democracy. But China’s reaction came in shortly after she left in the form of missiles and live-fire drills right up to the edges of Taiwan’s shipping lanes.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest developments in Taiwan with three NPR correspondents: Julie McCarthy, Anthony Kuhn and John Ruwitch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

