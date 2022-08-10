© 2022 KUNR
Florida schools begin new year amid confusion over sex education law

Published August 10, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT

Classes begin on Wednesday in many public school districts across Florida amid widespread confusion over the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the Don’t Say Gay law by opponents, which went into effect July 1.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.