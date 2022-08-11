© 2022 KUNR
The latest in Crimea following Russian air base explosions

Published August 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT

Russia continues to downplay damage from explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea — while newly released satellite images show eight wrecked warplanes and three blast craters on the base’s runways.

Ukrainian military officials say the wreckage resulted from an attack by Ukrainian forces and partisans.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Julian Hayda.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.