The Arctic is warming even faster than previously thought, study finds

Published August 12, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT

The Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the globe since 1979” — that’s the straightforward title of a new study that’s confirming some of the worst fears of climate scientists worried about runaway global warming. It was published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with lead author Mika Rantanen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

