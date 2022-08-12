© 2022 KUNR
Trump search warrant dominates week in politics

Published August 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

ABC News political director Rick Klein and AP White House reporter Darlene Superville join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Jane Clayson to discuss two astonishing developments in politics this week: the unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and the vote in the House Friday of a historic climate change and health care spending bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.