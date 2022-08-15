© 2022 KUNR
Republicans want to know why Trump is being investigated for potential violations of Espionage Act

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

Republicans stepped up calls for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned law enforcement agencies of increased threats following the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with NPR’s Greg Myre to get the latest developments

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.