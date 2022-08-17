© 2022 KUNR
Federal prosecutors struggle to catch up on billions in pandemic aid fraud

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT

The government moved swiftly to provide aid as COVID-19 locked down businesses in 2020. But fraudsters acted quickly to take advantage of the aid as well.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with New York Times investigative journalist David Fahrenthold about how federal prosecutors are racing to crack down on those responsible for billions of dollars stolen in fraudulent schemes.

