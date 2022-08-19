© 2022 KUNR
With 'Better Call Saul' and 'The Walking Dead' leaving the network, what's next for AMC?

Published August 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT

The AMC show “Better Call Saul” found its own voice outside of “Breaking Bad.” But the spin-off wrapped up this week with its last episode drawing an average 1.8 million viewers.

With “Better Caul Saul” ending and AMC’s other big show “The Walking Dead” nearing its final season, what’s next for the network? Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.