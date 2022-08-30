© 2022 KUNR
Former marine looks back on the withdrawal from Kabul, one year ago

Published August 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT

A year ago today, U.S. armed forces left Afghanistan for good. One former marine who watched the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul unfold says in spite of severe injuries to his battalion, he feels that their mission was accomplished.

NPR’s Tom Bowman and minister Jake Romo, who survived the deployment but lost both his legs, join Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.