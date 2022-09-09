Cineworld has been granted access to $785 million dollars in emergency funding to stave off a full collapse. Earlier this week the company filed for a special bankruptcy in America in an effort to restructure $9 billion of debt. Cineworld is the world’s second-largest movie theater chain.

