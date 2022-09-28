© 2022 KUNR
Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on air travel. Here's what you need to know

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
Tampa International Airport closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of a potential landfall by Hurricane Ian somewhere along Florida's west coast. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Hurricane Ian is already causing chaos in the world of airline operations. Hundreds of flights have already been canceled due to the impact, and more will follow.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to discuss how the industry has adapted for such weather events and what consumers can do to prepare for storms interrupting their travel plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

