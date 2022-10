The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have made significant gains in the country’s southeast, taking back control of the city of Lyman. That’s a city Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last Friday.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien in southern Ukraine.

