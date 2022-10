Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with former Tampa emergency manager Chauncia Willis, CEO of the Institute of Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management, about her concerns that underserved communities disproportionately impacted by hurricane Ian will not be able to access all of the disaster assistance they need to recover.

