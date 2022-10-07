© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s fall fund drive is happening now, and listener support is what makes our services possible. Click here to make a gift today.

Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT

Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.