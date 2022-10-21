© 2022 KUNR
Netflix sees a resurgence in its third quarter subscriber numbers

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
Netflix saw a resurgence of subscriber numbers. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Netflix had a 2.4 million subscriber influx in its third quarter. This came after a large loss in subscribers earlier in the year and a hit to its stock prices on Wall Street.

Netflix recognizes the need to strike a balance between great, original content and affordability — its boost in subscribers follows the release of major titles such as “Dahmer” and “Stranger Things” season 4, and an announcement of a new pay tier for subscriptions. They are also planning a crackdown on password sharing and finding that the majority of their subscriptions are coming from outside the U.S.

NPR’s Eric Deggans joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

