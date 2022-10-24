Is work from home here to stay? And what's it doing to the economy?

It’s been nearly three years since the the country embraced work-from-home culture. On the upside, the new flexibility expands the labor market and appears to increase productivity. On the downside, there’s less mentoring, isolation and even fewer promotions. There’s also a profound impact on the urban economy, with tax revenues down and business shuttering in the nation’s largest cities.

Atlantic writer Derek Thompson ponders it all in a recent episode of his podcast “Plain English.” The title?: “Is Hybrid Working Doomed.” He joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss the future of hybrid work.

