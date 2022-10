In Iran, police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters who crowded the streets in Iran’s major cities to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from Firuzeh Mahmoudi, co-founder and director of United for Iran.

